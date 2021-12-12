Last Updated:

Samantha Akkineni Looks Ravishing In Purple Kaftan During Tirumala Temple Visit; See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for the release of Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', was recently spotted at Tirumala Temple.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Samantha Akkineni

Image: @aswinsammu/Twitter


South Indian diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for the release of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, was recently spotted at Tirumala Temple. The pictures from her visit where Prabhu can be seen posing with her fans and followers have been making rounds on the internet. The actor is reportedly a regular visitor of the temple.

In the pictures, the Super Deluxe actor can be seen posing with her fans and followers, flashing a bright smile. She is wearing a ravishing purple coloured kaftan. The actor went on subtle makeup and kept her locks open.

A fan while sharing the picture wrote, "Our @Samanthaprabhu2  at Tirumala Temple I Just Pray That God Gives Her Complete strength & Happiness in her life."

Take a look at some more pictures Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans posted with her:

More about 'Pushpa: The rise'

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the actor is all set to perform a special number for Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rise. Ahead of the song launch, makers took to Twitter and shared the Family Man 2 actor’s glimpse from the track along with the release date. 

Promising high octane action from his edgy character, the actor has been vigorously promoting his film via social media. However, the new single from the film featuring Samantha Prabhu's first-ever dance number with the star has perfectly done the job of fueling the masses' anticipation. 

Samantha had shot for the song with the lead star Allu Arjun at a film studio in Hyderabad. The makers of Pushpa announced that the song will release on December 10. Along with the announcement, they teased the audience with a photo of Samantha from the song shoot. Their post read, "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC (sic)."

READ | Samantha Akkineni enjoys get-together with Trisha Krishnan & Keerthy Suresh; shares pics

In the snip from the track, The Family Man star can be seen donning a blue blouse as she is covered with thick smoke and looks at the camera singing the lyrics. Her entire look speaks volumes about the song which is sure to prove entertaining for her fans. 

READ | Samantha Akkineni addresses Nagarjuna as father-in-law in new post, leaves fans excited

(Image: @aswinsammu/Twitter)

READ | Samantha Akkineni calls herself 'unbreakable' in new video amid divorce rumours
READ | Samantha Akkineni misses Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' success party amid divorce rumours
READ | Samantha Akkineni shifting to Mumbai amid divorce rumours? Here's her response

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Samantha Akkineni, Samantha, The Family Man 2
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com