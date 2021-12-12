Samantha Akkineni Looks Ravishing In Purple Kaftan During Tirumala Temple Visit; See Pics

South Indian diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for the release of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, was recently spotted at Tirumala Temple. The pictures from her visit where Prabhu can be seen posing with her fans and followers have been making rounds on the internet. The actor is reportedly a regular visitor of the temple.

In the pictures, the Super Deluxe actor can be seen posing with her fans and followers, flashing a bright smile. She is wearing a ravishing purple coloured kaftan. The actor went on subtle makeup and kept her locks open.

A fan while sharing the picture wrote, "Our @Samanthaprabhu2 at Tirumala Temple I Just Pray That God Gives Her Complete strength & Happiness in her life."

Our @Samanthaprabhu2 at Tirumala Temple 🙏🙏🙏



I Just Pray That God Gives Her Complete strength & Happiness in her life 🙏#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha pic.twitter.com/ZdCoA00uhS — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 11, 2021

Take a look at some more pictures Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans posted with her:

I don't know how many years I will takes to reach you and get a picture with you like this🥺🥺 @Samanthaprabhu2 hope this will happens one day🥺🤍#SamanthRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/Pr1gO9yMw7 — aswin samantha 🤍 (@aswinsammu) December 12, 2021

Again after two years met my #Thalaivii @Samanthaprabhu2 in #Tirupati 🤙👊 . Whenever i see her it’s always be a special feeling as a fan 🙏🙏 . Congratulated for the response of #OoAntavaOoOoAntava . We love you 😘 #Sam forever and ever !! #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/7mE6JkGW9I — Akash (@Raju_SSMB) December 12, 2021

More about 'Pushpa: The rise'

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the actor is all set to perform a special number for Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rise. Ahead of the song launch, makers took to Twitter and shared the Family Man 2 actor’s glimpse from the track along with the release date.

Promising high octane action from his edgy character, the actor has been vigorously promoting his film via social media. However, the new single from the film featuring Samantha Prabhu's first-ever dance number with the star has perfectly done the job of fueling the masses' anticipation.

Samantha had shot for the song with the lead star Allu Arjun at a film studio in Hyderabad. The makers of Pushpa announced that the song will release on December 10. Along with the announcement, they teased the audience with a photo of Samantha from the song shoot. Their post read, "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC (sic)."

In the snip from the track, The Family Man star can be seen donning a blue blouse as she is covered with thick smoke and looks at the camera singing the lyrics. Her entire look speaks volumes about the song which is sure to prove entertaining for her fans.

(Image: @aswinsammu/Twitter)