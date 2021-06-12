Samantha Akkineni Marks Her Bollywood Debut In 2021 Along With THESE Top 4 South Actors

Starring in Bollywood has been a dream of many budding artists, and superstars of regional cinema are no exception. The year 2021 will mark the debut of some of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry such as Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda into Bollywood. From OTT platforms to movies on the silver screen, here is a list of the top 5 actors from the South cinema who will make their debut in Bollywood this year.

1. Samantha Akkineni

Regarded as one of the most talented actresses in South Indian cinema, Samantha Akkineni made a name for herself by appearing in several super hit movies throughout her career. Her recent movies like Mersal, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe, Majili, Oh! Baby and Jaanu have become the biggest hits of the year in South Indian cinema. The actress made her Bollywood debut alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon Prime Video series Family Man 2. Samantha Akkjneni's Bollywood debut was met with a positive response for her intense performance in the series for playing the role of an antagonist.

2. Vijay Deverakonda

Known for Pelli Choopulu, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger will mark the debut of the actor in Bollywood under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Scheduled to be released in September this year, the romantic sports action film will also feature actress Ananya Pandey in the lead role. The 32-year-old actor made his debut in the South Indian industry in the year 2011 in Nuvvila and worked his way up to become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

The rising star who marked her acting debut in 2016 is quickly rising the ladder of success in Bollywood as well. Known for her movies like Geetha Govindam and Devadas, Rashmika has two Bollywood films lined up for the year 2021. She will make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu while her other Bollywood movie will be opposite Amitabh Bacchan called Goodbye.

4. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Debuting in South Indian cinema with a bang in 2014, Sreenivas quickly rose to fame with his power-packed performances in Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Kavacham, and Alludu Adhurs. The young actor will mark his Bollywood debut this year with a blockbuster remake movie. To be directed by V. V. Vinayak, Sreenivas will be seen in Chatrapathi's Bollywood remake.

5. N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

One of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. is all set to kickstart his career in Bollywood. Known for his action-packed movies, the actor has starred in several blockbusters movies like Yamadonga, Adhurs, Jai Lava Kusa, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The 38-year-old actor will star in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE- SAMANTHA AKKINENI, VIJAY DEVERAKONDA & NTR JR.'S INSTAGRAM

