Samantha Akkineni Mourns Actor Vivekh's Death, Offers Condolences To His Family

Padma Shri awardee and veteran Kollywood actor Vivekh breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday, at the age of 59. His sudden demise sent shockwaves into the film fraternity. Actor Samantha Akkineni shared a picture of the actor and mourned his loss. She wrote, "My heart feels heavy as I write this. Vivek sir's passing feels like a personal loss."

Samantha mentioned that he was an actor, comedian, environmentalist and a great human being and offered deep condolences to his family. She added, "You will forever be a part of us. May your soul rest in peace."

Actor Vivekh's death left several other stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Mohan Raja and Gautham Karthik, among others, heartbroken.

According to PTI, the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on Friday following a cardiac arrest. The hospital officials said that the actor had a hundred per cent blood clot in his left artery and added that it may not be related to the COVID-19 vaccination he had taken on Thursday. Addressing reporters, Dr Raju Sivasamy, vice-president of SIMS hospitals had said earlier what the 59-year-old actor suffered was a separate cardiac event called “ventricular fibrillation”, resulting in decreased supply of blood to the brain. Vivekh, a veteran of over 200 films, underwent angioplasty surgery at the hospital and was on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) in the ICU. Celebrities and ministers have taken to Twitter to share their condolences at the passing of the Padma Shree awardee.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture of the star and wrote that he feels privileged to have worked with him. "Prayers and condolences to family and friends," he added. Director Atlee also penned a note and paid his last tribute to Guru En Aalu actor. Vivekh's notable work was in films like Singam, Mappillai, Vedi, Singam II, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Sivaji, M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, among others. He also won three Filmfare Best Comedian Awards. Reportedly, the upcoming movie Indian 2 will be his last film in his career, alongside Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal.