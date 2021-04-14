Samantha Akkineni On Actors' Opinions On Topics: 'We're Entertainers, Not Fact-checkers'

Actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram on Tuesday night and dropped a fun video in which she pretended as if she was surrounded by the reporters of several channels. The statement on the clip read, "Them: We need your opinion on this important topic." Soon, Samantha fell to the other side, smiled, and said, "Me wondering since when did actors' opinions matter so much." Samantha Akkineni's video also came along with a lengthy note. Sharing the same, she wrote, "We're entertainers, not fact-checkers."

She further asked, "Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world? We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But cancelling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each and every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think?". He requested people to stick to what actors can do best which is making them fall in love with their performances.

She continued, "#whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind. What’s on your mind?."As soon as Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post was up on the internet, Ginny Weds Sunny actor Yami Gautam, Pragya Jaiswal, Ron Finley, Vimala Raman, among others, dropped comments on her post.

The actor also recently watched Netflix's documentary titled Seaspiracy that depicts the bad impact of commercial fishing, water-related activities, lice infestations, the dying of salmon due to diseases, among others, produced by Kip Anderson and directed by filmmaker Ali Tabrizi. She wrote that she "feels ashamed" that she used to once eat Tuna and added that she "felt sick" while watching the 1-hour-30-minute film. Many snippets from the documentary surfaced on social media as scores of viewers penned their views about it.

On the work front, Samantha has a slew of movies lined up. She will be seen in the upcoming outing Shaakuntalam, a romantic drama directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks banner. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the pipeline. Sharing a new poster from the movie, Akkineni wrote that she always wanted to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

