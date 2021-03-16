Samantha Akkineni On Playing Her Dream Role In Shaakuntalam After 10 Years In Industry

Samantha Akkineni has wooed the audience with her versatile performances on screen. She is now gearing up to play the role of a princess in her upcoming period drama film Shaakuntalam. She recently revealed that she had been waiting for a film like this to come along so that she could play this character.

Samantha Akkineni on playing Shaakuntalam

According to a report by Spotboye, Samantha said that she always wanted to play the role of a princess and now she has an opportunity for her upcoming movie. Samantha also said that she is getting to play her dream role for the first time in her decade long career. She also hopes to give her 100 per cent for the film.

The launch of Shaakuntalam took place on March 15, and Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the same. The set of the launch was decorated with various flowers. Elephants, deers and a peacock was made with the help of flowers. Gunaa Teamworks, the production house of the movie also gave a sneak-peek into the sets of the film on their Instagram handle. Pictures of a puja that was conducted were also shared on their Instagram page.

Samantha Akkineni looked absolutely gorgeous at the launch event. She was wearing a white saree that waa decorated with pearls, shells and sequins. Her hair was styled in a classic bun and white flowers completed her look. Her look was accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings a huge ring adorned her finger. Actor Dev Mohan has been roped in to play the male lead, Prince Dushyant, in the film. The post was captioned by writing, "#MythologyForMillennials Pan-India film, Epic Love Story #Shaakuntalam launched today". It was also informed in the caption that the shoot of this film will commence next week.

The plot of this film is based on the epic penned by Kalidasa. It chronicles the love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how they meet at Sage Kanva's aashram. It will also showcase the problems they have to face as a test of their love as Dushyant has to leave her and go back to his palace. The makers of the film announced that the composition of songs of this film has already begun. The release of Shaakuntalam has not been announced yet.

Image courtesy- @samanthaprabhuoffl Instagram