Samantha Akkineni Poses For A Photo With Girl Gang During Mahashivratri Celebrations

Actress Samantha Akkineni recently shared an Instagram photo with a few famous friends on the occasion of Mahashivratri. In the photo, Akkineni can be seen posing with actresses Rakul Singh & Lakshmi Manchu and fitness expert Shilpa Reddy. The four women evidently celebrated Mahashivratri at the Isha Foundation. Samantha also shared a few videos from the celebrations at the Isha Foundation on her story, as well as another picture with her girl gang on her Instagram story.

The photos were also shared by fitness expert Shilpa Reddy with a long caption talking about the celebrations at the Isha Foundation with "powerhouse of women" and ended it with "would nt hv gotten better this" (sic). Actress Rakul Singh also shared the post saying, "meditation vibes" as she wished her followers a happy Mahashivratri. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's post and story below.

Fans react to Samantha Akkineni's photo

Samantha Akkineni's latest photo for Mahashivratri prompted a number of responses from fans. Many of Samantha's fans responded to the photo wishing the actress a happy Mahashivratri while many others left praises and compliments for the foursome. Some fans simply commented praising Samantha calling her a "queen" while others simply left heart and kiss emojis showering the actress with love. Take a look at the reactions to Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram post below.

More about Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is a popular icon on Instagram as is evident via the actress' impressive following of more than 15 million on her handle. Samantha Akkineni married fellow actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after being in a relationship for nearly seven years with the actor. The actress often posts pictures and videos of herself, her work, her upcoming projects, her familial life and more.

Samantha is set to appear in two upcoming films in the near future. Samantha will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The shooting for the film is yet to be completed and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. Akkineni will also appear in the upcoming pan-Indian mythological film Shaakuntalam which will be based on Kalidasa's work. The film is currently in its pre-production phase and is set for a 2021 release. Akkineni will also make her digital debut this year in season two of the popular web-series The Family Man which is currently in its post-production phase.

