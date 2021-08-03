Samantha Akkineni Posts A Workout Video On Her Social Media, Credits Her Trainer

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her working out on her story. The actress is known for being a fitness enthusiast and is seen doing a set of weighted squats in the video. The video is a recording of a live session with her trainer, Dr. Sneha Desu.

Along with the video, Akkineni wrote, "The booty your trainer gave you. @Snehadesu how quickly I can go from hating you to loving you." Desu, a well-reputed fitness coach, also reposted the story. She is famous for her home workouts and encouraging her viewers to exercise despite the pandemic.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram is full of her love for fitness and she has posted about the same on multiple occasions. She also has a highlight on Instagram dedicated to her fitness journey, where she can be seen doing weighted lunges, bench press, squats and much more. She also partners up with fitness brands that share the same beliefs as her.

Samantha Akkineni movies

The actress began her career with the film Ye Maya Chesave/Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which became her launchpad. The film was to originally release in Tamil alone but was simultaneously made in Telugu as well. It is after this that Samantha Akkineni became one of the top names in the industry.

Some other Samantha Akkineni movies include Naan Ee/Eega and Neethaane En Ponvasantham. She also featured in Thanga Magan, where she acted alongside Dhanush for the first time. She also starred in Theri as Mithra and won the audiences' hearts.

Samantha Akkineni's upcoming projects

The actress is currently shooting for the upcoming Telugu film, Shakuntalam. The film is said to be a high-budget one and is directed by Gunasekhar. Gunasekhar is famously known for his period drama film, Rudhramadevi.

Speaking about the launch of the film last year, Samantha Akkineni mentioned that the film is her dream project. She also mentioned that the role she is playing is close to her heart. The mythological film will also star Dev Mohan and Aditi Balan.

Akkineni is also wrapping up the shoot of the Tamil romantic film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will also see Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Picture Credits: Samantharuthprabhuoffl-Instagram

