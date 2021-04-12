Samantha Akkineni Praises Trailer Of '99 Songs', Cannot Wait For The Film's Release

A R Rahman’s debut production, 99 Songs is slated to release on April 16, 2021. The movie will also be released in the dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu. Samantha Akkineni recently took to Twitter and showered the trailer of the film with praises and also revealed that she cannot wait for the film’s release. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Tweet below.

Samantha Akkineni showers good wishes to the team of 99 Songs -

The 99 Songs trailer shows the journey of a young man who dreams to become a musician. The trailer has created a storm on social media and has received positive acclaim. Ahead of the release, Samantha Akkineni shared the Telugu version of the trailer and sent best wishes to the team. She wrote, “Beautiful visuals and the most amazing music .. watch the trailer of #99Songsthemovie written and produced by the one and only @arrahman sir ... wishing the team a blockbuster success .. cannot wait.” She also shared a link to the trailer in her Tweet.

Beautiful visuals and the most amazing music .. watch the trailer of #99Songsthemovie written and produced by the one and only @arrahman sir ... wishing the team a blockbuster success .. cannot wait

99 Songs trailer -

The 99 Songs trailer starts with the story of a young boy enjoying the music around him. Later, he learns to play the piano and wants to become a musician. His father slaps him and is totally against music, he warns his son to stay away from music. The next part of the trailer shows the boy grown up, entering a university with a guitar in his hand and performs on the stage in front of a huge audience. The boy believes that that one song can change the world. The trailer also shows the boy falling in love with a girl showcasing their love story while embarking on a journey to become a successful musician.

More about 99 Songs -

99 Songs is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and stars Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles. The movie also features Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram, Aditya Deal and Ranjit Barot in supporting roles. Apart from producing the film, A R Rahman has also composed the original score and songs for the film.

