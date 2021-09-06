Samantha Akkineni Receives A Special Gift From Kangana Ranaut Ahead Of 'Thalaivii' Release

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thalaivii. The film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Ahead of the film's release, Kangana Ranaut and team Thalaivii sent a gift to the South actor Samantha Akkineni. The gift also had a heartfelt note inside.

Kangana Ranaut sends Samantha Akkineni a special gift

Samantha Akkineni and Kangana Ranaut are Instagram followers. The two often react to each other's posts with likes and comments. Ahead of Kanaga's Thalaivii release, she sent Samantha Akkineni a beautiful gift. Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha Akkineni shared a glimpse of the gift. As she opened the box, a letter from Team Thalaivii was visible. It read, "Thalaivi is all about celebrating the invincible spirit of being a woman. We would like to salute the spirit in you that made the impossible possible with your presence & perseverance. Celebrating the 'THALAIVI' in you, we would like to present you the favourite sarees of the real Thalaivi Jayalalitha from Kanchipuram." As per the note, the gift had a Kanchipuram saree. In the story, Samantha thanked Kangana Ranaut and wished her the best for Thalaivii. She wrote, "Wishing the team of Thalaivi the very best. Thalaivi on September 10. Can't wait." She also tagged Kangana in the story. Kangana Ranaut reshared the story and showered Samantha with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is counting the days left for the release of her film Thalaivii. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a mesmerising photo in a green saree. She wore the saree for a media interaction event in Hyderabad. In the caption, she wrote, "5 days to go for Thalaivii."

More updates on Thalaivii release

Thalaivii is based on the life of late actor and politician J. Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister six times. The film is a multilingual project helmed by A L Vijay. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film was simultaneously shot in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will hit the screens on September 10, 2021. The film's Hindi version will also be released on the OTT giant Netflix after a two-week run in theatres.

