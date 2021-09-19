Samantha Akkineni Replies To Priyanka Chopra's Appreciation Tweet For 'KVRK'

Bollywood's much-loved Priyanka Chopra recently listened to the song Two Two Two from the upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KVRK). Expressing her love for the song, she also lauded the team for their work. The upcoming film will star fan-favourites Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Samantha Akkineni replied to Priyanka Chopra's appreciation for her upcoming film's song

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter account on Sunday and shared the newly released song from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, titled Two Two Two. She was all praises for the number and congratulated the team behind the film. She wrote, "Love it! Well done @anirudhofficial & @VigneshShivN Also happy birthday Vignesh. Congrats to the team of #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2". Her tweet caught Samantha Akkineni's eye, who instantly replied to the Bollywood star's post. She mentioned that Chopra's words were a great encouragement for the team and thanked her.

Read the tweets here

This is super encouraging for us as a team .. Thankyou dear @priyankachopra 🙏❤️🤗🙌 https://t.co/t9jquNPZbr — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 19, 2021

Samantha Akkineni recently spoke to Pinkvilla and delved deeper into her experience working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for the trio's upcoming film. She mentioned that it was 'super' working with the duo and also mentioned that audiences would love the film and be 'hooked' to it from start to finish.

Samantha Akkineni was recently in the news after she bagged an award for Best Actress for her 2019 movie Oh! Baby at The South Indian International Movie Awards. The film was a fantasy comedy starring Samantha Akkineni and Lakshmi in lead roles. The film revolves around a woman in her 70s who finds herself in the body of a 24-year-old after she gets a picture of herself clicked at a mysterious photo studio. The film also featured Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Sajja Teja, Pragathi, and Urvashi.

The Majili actor also recently received a special gift from Kangana Ranaut ahead of her movie release Thalaivii. The gift consisted of a box, that had a letter inside it. The letter read, "Thalaivii is all about celebrating the invincible spirit of being a woman. We would like to salute the spirit in you that made the impossible possible with your presence & perseverance. Celebrating the 'THALAIVII' in you, we would like to present you the favourite sarees of the real Thalaivii Jayalalithaa from Kanchipuram." As per the note, the gift was a Kanchipuram saree.

Imgae: Instagram/@samanthaprabhuoffy, Twitter/@teampriyanka