Samantha Akkineni Resumes Shooting For Gunasekhar's Directorial 'Shakuntalam' In Hyderabad

The South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni is all set for her new ventures. The actor, who was last seen on Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man 2, has resumed her shoot for the upcoming Telugu film Shakuntalam. The actor made the announcement of her shoot's resumption via social media. The film Shakuntalam is being helmed by Rudhramadevi's director Gunasekhar.

Samantha Akkineni resumes shooting for Shakuntalam

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to announce that she has joined the sets of Shakuntalam. The actor shared a selfie in a maroon coloured t-shirt on her Instagram handle. She also wore a peach mask to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the story, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor wrote, "Work progress". She also added the hashtag "#Shaakuntalam" in the story.

Samantha Akkineni also shared a photo of a lion statue and hinted towards the high budget of the film. This is the first time that Samantha Akkineni is collaborating with Gunasekhar. At the launch of the film in 2020, the Majili actor revealed that Shakuntalam is the project and role that she had dreamt of.

On Samantha Akkineni's work front

Samantha Akkineni has several projects in her pipeline since the release of her digital and Hindi debut The Family Man 2. Samantha Akkineni gained many praises for her role of Raji in the show. She is currently shooting for Shakuntalam in Hyderabad and is about to wrap up another upcoming Tamil rom-com Kaathu Vaaklu Rendu Kadhal. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She will also star in an upcoming horror film helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film will be produced by Sony Entertainment. Ashwin Saravanan has earlier directed the film Game Over and Maya.

Samantha Akkineni's social media presence

Samantha Akkineni enjoys a whopping following of over 17 million on Instagram. The A... Aa actor recently shared a video in which she was seen playing with her pet dog. The actor also was enjoying the weather in Hyderabad as she mentioned the same in her caption. It read, "My goodboi 🐶 and his balloon obsession ♥️ #hyderabadweatherisxoxoxo♥♥♥".

