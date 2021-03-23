Samantha Akkineni Reveals 'best Gift Ever' That Has Left Her And Naga Chaitanya "fighting"

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most active film celebrities on social media, posting quiet frequently and keeping her fans updated about herself. Many of her Instagram posts also feature her husband Naga Chaitanya and they are regarded as one of the most popular celebrity couples in the industry. However, a new picture shared by her in her recent Instagram story about a gift that they have received, which has left the couple fighting against each other. Samantha expressed her gratitude for the gift along with sharing its glimpse.

Samantha Akkineni flaunts her gift

Samantha Akkineni often shares some of her highlight moments in her Instagram stories, and her recent story features a gift that she has received from Kresha Bajaj. The popular fashion designer has gifted her a small-sized statue of a dog, that has been taken to liking by both Samantha and Naga. She made sure to thank the brand for this gift, calling it the “Best gift ever”. She then jokingly mentioned that the couple have been fighting with each other to keep the gift for themselves. Kresha Bajaj eventually responded to this story by acknowledging it on her own, with ‘love emoticons’.

Image courtesy: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are currently working on their own upcoming film projects. While Naga has been working on a couple of projects that are both Telugu films, Samantha is all set to appear in multi-lingual film projects in the times to come. Naga will be seen in Thank You and Love Story, and on the other hand, Samantha will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is a Tamil film, and the Telugu film Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in the second season of the popular web series The Family Man opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

Image courtesy: Kresha Bajaj's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni has appeared in several popular films over the last few years. These include Oh! Baby, Brahmotsavam, Theri, Ramayya Vasthavayya and many more. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya has his own list of hit films including Venky Mama, Majili among others. He had also made a special appearance in Samantha’s film Oh! Baby.

