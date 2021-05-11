Samantha Akkineni Reveals Her 'life Status' With A Headstand, Says “hanging In There”

Samantha Akkineni recently shared glimpses of her workout sessions in which she performed a successful headstand. She even made fun of her wobbly headstand and compared it to her life status. She added this hazy headstand picture on her Instagram stories.

Samantha Akkineni is ‘hanging in there’

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this workout glimpse of herself in which she can be seen performing a headstand wearing a pink and red coloured workout attire. She wrote how it was a wobbly headstand and added a smiling face emoji with sunglasses. She then stated that she was ‘just hanging in there’ much like her life status and ended the sentence by adding a laughing emoji.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram story also consisted of another glimpse of her workout session where she was seen performing a handstand. She captioned it by stating that this was where she began and further added the time as to how she was working out at 7:32 in the morning.

Samantha Akkineni’s movies

Samantha Akkineni is best known for appearing in Tamil and Telugu movies and has even won a variety of awards and accolades for her spectacular performances. Currently, she has been gearing up for her upcoming Tamil movie, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. She will be seen essaying one of the lead roles alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara with Anirudh Ravichander handling the background score.

She will also be seen in the Telugu mythological drama film, Shaakuntalam, in which she will be essaying the lead role of Shakuntala alongside actors Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in significant roles. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the soundtrack of the movie is being composed by Mani Sharma.

Samantha Akkineni's latest project will also include the second season of one of the popular web series on Amazon Prime originals, The Family Man. Many of the actors from the first season will be reprising their roles in the upcoming one namely Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani Iyer, Rohit Sukhwani, Sharib Hashmi and Gul Panag while Samantha Akkineni will be seen essaying the role of Rajalekshmi Chandran in the action-thriller series. The new season of the web series has been slated to release this year in June.

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.