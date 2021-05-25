Samantha Akkineni Reveals She Was 'scared' Of Entering Bollywood Industry, Here's Why

Samantha Akkineni, who is a prolific celebrity in South Indian cinema for over a decade now, has not yet taken a chance to work in Bollywood films. However, the 34-year-old actor will be making her Hindi web debut with the second season of the series Family Man which will be releasing on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview, Samantha Akkineni revealed she was scared of entering Bollywood, here's why-

Samantha Akkineni was scared of entering Bollywood

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni opened up about signing films in Bollywood. When she was asked why did she take such a long time to sign up for a Hindi project, she answered that she was scared. She expressed she was scared because the talent in Bollywood was so amazing. She was asked who would be the Bollywood celebrity she would like to pair with onscreen. Without hesitation, she right away replied she would like to pair with Rockstar actor Ranbir Kapoor. When asked who could possibly play the lead actor of Family Man if it was remade in the South, she answered her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni.

About Samantha Akkineni in Family Man 2

The trailer for Family Man 2 premiered on May 19, 2021. Manoj Bajpayee will be essaying the lead role of Srikant Tiwari, who is trying to save his marriage by approaching a relationship counselor. Samantha will be playing the role of main antagonist Raji in the show. Srikant who is also a spy will be attempting to save the country from an imminent attack which is planned by Raji. The show will also star Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantry in pivotal roles.

A look at Samntha Akkineni's movies

Samantha Akkineni made her debut in Telugu Cinema with the critically acclaimed movie Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 which fetched her a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandhi award. In 2011, she starred in Dookudu opposite Mahesh Babu and the movie went on to become one of the most successful Telugu films of all time. Some of her famous movies include Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mersal, 24, Super Delux, Oh! Baby, Neethaane En Poonvasantham, Theri, Rangasthalam, and many more. On the work front, she will be seen in the Tamil romantic film Kaathau Vaakula Rendu Kadhal featuring Nayantara and Vijay Sethipati in lead roles.

