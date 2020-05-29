Samantha Akkineni Reveals The Hardest Thing About Being A Celebrity; Read Here

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most adored and celebrated actors of Tollywood. She enjoys a massive fan-following on social media and often makes sure to interact with her die-hard fans. Recently, one of Samantha Akkineni's fans quipped her during a chat session on what is the hardest thing about being a celebrity. To this, Samantha Akkineni had the aptest reply.

Samantha on what is the hardest thing according to her about being a celebrity

When the fan asked Samantha Akkineni about what is the hardest part about being a celebrity, the actor was quick to quote the tweet and reply to her fan. To this, Samantha Akkineni said that the hardest part about being a celebrity for her is to listen to the things said about her which is not true. This could be a bitter reality for almost all of the celebrities as they too must have fallen prey to rumours during their career in the showbiz. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's reply to the fan's question.

To listen to things being said about you that aren’t true .. https://t.co/puIRess8kz — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's fans engaged in an ugly Twitter battle

Recently, Samantha Akkineni and actor Pooja Hegde's fans locked horns with each other which created a huge stir on social media. It all started after Pooja Hegde claimed that her Instagram account had got hacked and she had to seek support from her technical team to retrieve it. The actor had further said that anything that was posted, or any messages sent, would be removed automatically.

However, netizens soon started trending a hashtag where they started demanding Pooja Hegde to apologize to Samantha Akkineni. This was due to an offensive statement against Samantha Akkineni which was shared from Pooja's Instagram account. The post had a still of Samantha from one of her films with the caption, “I don’t find her pretty at all”.

Samantha's fans started trending #PoojaMustApologizeToSamantha on Twitter

This created a storm on social media wherein the Oh Baby actor's fans started lashing out at Pooja Hegde, demanding her to apologize to Samantha. However, Pooja's fans also jumped to her rescue with the hashtag, #WeSupportPoojaHegde.

Reportedly, even after clarifying that her social media account was hacked, Pooja had to face the brunt of Samantha Akkineni's who could not stop trending, #PoojaMustApologizeToSamantha after the post started getting viral. Take a look at the post about Samantha Akkineni which went viral from Pooja Hegde's Instagram account.

