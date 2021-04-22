Samantha Akkineni Says 'in This Together' Amid COVID-19, Shares Heartwarming Pic

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram account to ignite some hope in the hearts of her fans amid the current Covid-19 gloom. Talking about the current lockdown and restrictions that have been imposed by the government to curb the chain of active cases, Samantha shared that 'we are all in this together' with a heartwarming picture of her pet pooch Hash.

Samantha Akkineni shares a heartwarming picture of pet dog Hash

The actor shared a picture of her adorable pet pooch Hash who is posing for the camera while being held over the shoulders by her husband Naga Chaitanya. Sharing Hash's picture, she wrote, "Sometimes life gets weird. Hang in there .. it gets better" followed by #loveandlight #bekind #inthistogether. She reposted the same picture on her Instagram stories along with the note "100% love sent."

Netizens react to Samantha Akkineni's latest picture

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Reddy took to the comment section of the post and wrote "so handsome" referring to Samatha's furry friend. Fans of the actor also found the picture very sweet and cute and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look:

A look into Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

The actor has been lately motivating her fans by sharing her exercise regime on social media. The actor who discovered her love for Yoga during the 2020 lockdown is often seen posting pictures of her acing various complex yoga poses on her Instagram feed. The actor had recently posted a picture of her nailing the inversion yoga asana while she was hanging upside down on a yoga trapeze.

Other than posting pictures of her exercise routines, the actor is in love with her furry friend Hash and often shares pictures of herself and her husband cuddling with the pet and enjoying their time with him at home. Check out some of Samatha Akkineni's Instagram pictures with her furry friend.

A look at Samatha Akkineni's upcoming projects

On the work front, the actor has two movies releasing this year. She will be seen in Telugu romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, opposite Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara and in the movie Shaakuntalam which is based on the mythological character Shakuntala. The actor will also be making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's popular web series The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

