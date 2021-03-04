Samantha Akkineni Shares A Fitness Video; Says 'learnt Something Cool Today'; Watch

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen performing an exercise with a large gym ball. The actress shared the post with the caption, "Learnt something cool today ðŸ˜ Thankyou @thetarzanboy .. My fitness journey will be a life long journey of learning ... it grounds me ." The actress also wrote about how nutrition was a big part of her fitness and how her diet was organic.

Nutrition is a big part of my fitness regime and you all know, I give my 100% to it. Ofcourse, my only source of nutrition is plant-based and it is now my strength. As I started my journey with a plant-based diet, I found the best partner in OZiva, now also India's first nutrition brand to be certified 100% Clean by the USA based organization, Clean Label Project (CLP). Tested for over 300 contaminants and found to be 100% clean. I am proud to have upgraded to @ozivanutrition and I think you should do too." (sic).

Fans react to Samantha Akkineni's video

Samantha Akkineni's photos and videos often prompt many responses from her fans on Instagram. Many of Samantha's fans left comments on her latest video complimenting the actress and praising her. Many of her fans also appreciated the actress' fitness efforts while others simply left their "love you"s for the actress. Many of her fans also left an array of heart and kiss emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions to Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below:

More about Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is a popular presence on Instagram as the actress one of the most renowned actresses in southern cinema. The actress enjoys an impressive following of more than 15 million on her Instagram handle. Samantha Akkineni married fellow actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after being in a relationship for nearly seven years with the actor. The actress often posts pictures and videos of herself, her upcoming projects, and her familial life.

Samantha is set to appear in two upcoming films in the near future. Samantha will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The shooting for the film has yet to be completed and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. Akkineni will also appear in the upcoming pan-Indian mythological film Shaakuntalam which will be based on Kalidasa's work. The film is currently in its pre-production phase and is set for a 2021 release. Akkineni will also make her digital debut this year in season two of the popular web-series, The Family Man.

