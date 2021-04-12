Samantha Akkineni Shares A Video Of Her ‘Monday Struggles’; Check It Out Here

Samantha Akkineni keeps a strict watch on her fitness, which her fans and followers are quite aware of. The actor took to her Instagram stories on April 12, 2021, and shared her version of "Monday Struggles". Scroll down and find out what the actor was struggling with, and how she nails it later.

Samantha Akkineni shares a video of her "Monday Struggles"

The Jaanu actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself attempting to do a headstand. Samantha attempted the headstand twice; in the first attempt, she couldn’t hold her balance for long. While, in the second she was able to nail it and maintain her posture, properly.

Samantha tagged her trainer in the videos and wrote in a message, how on some days her form is great but on some days she can’t do anything, but it is the effort that matters. Her caption read, “Monday Struggles with @thetarzanboy… some days are good some days I just can’t do anything… but I guess the most important thing to do is show up…”. Take a look at the screenshot of the stories shared by Samantha here.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post for Hash

The actor took to her Instagram account to celebrate National Pet Day, on April 11, 2021 and wrote an adorable message for her doggo Hash. She shared a picture and a video in her post, both featuring Hash and Naga Chaitanya. In the video, Hash was seen throwing some attitude and Chaitanya asked Samantha to not irritate him, who replies that she barely touched him; while in the picture Hash and Chay just lazed around as they seemed to watch something.

Samantha wrote in her caption, “He walked into our lives with that adorable face, wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE. The best dog everrrrrrrrrr… except for that slight attitude, refusing to respond to his name, attacking other dogs, peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop... He’s the "Best dog ever”" followed by a bunch of emojis and the hashtags #HashDay and #NationalPetDay.

Promo Image Source: Samantha's Instagram

