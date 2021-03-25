Samantha Akkineni Shares Her Favourite Song from Naga Chaitanya Starrer 'Love Story'

Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter to express her excitement on the release of a new song from the movie Love Story, an upcoming Telugu movie starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Samantha shared a song from the music album of Love Story which was composed by Pawan Ch.

Samantha Akkineni shares her favourite song

Samantha took to her official handle on the microblogging site to share her favorite song called Evo Evo Kalale from the music album of the movie Love Story. In the tweet, she wrote, "Yayyyyyyy .. My favourite song is out #EvoEvoKalale #LoveStory@chay_akkineni @pawanch19 @bhaskarabhatla@NakulAbhyankar @jonitamusic @sekharkammu @SVCLLP @sai_pallavi92#AmigosCreations @adityamusic @niharikagajula". Check out the tweet below.

Social media users showered immense love on Samantha's tweet. The tweet garnered more than 700 retweets and 5,000 likes within a few hours of its release. Several fans agreed to her and commented that it is a brilliant song while several others expressed their love through emojis. Check out some of the comments on Samantha's tweet below.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movie Love Story is a romantic Telugu drama movie which is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features actors like Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Easwari Rao, Satyam Rajesh, and several others. Vijay C Kumar did the cinematography of the movie whereas Maarthand K. Venkatesh did the editing of the movie. The film is produced under the banner of Amigos Creations. The film is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021.

More about Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni made her debut with Vinnathaandi Varuvayaa in which she played the role of Nandini in the year 2010. She then starred in several popular films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Baana Kaaathadi, Moscowin Kavery, and Brindavanam. She played the role of Bindu in Eega for which she got a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Female)Telugu. She played the role of Nithya in the movie Neethane En Ponvasantham for which she got an amazing response from the audience. She was last seen in the movie Jaanu and is currently working on projects like Shakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will also play a crucial role in the second season of The Family Man.

