Samantha Akkineni Shares #nomakeup Selfie On Instagram, Says She Is A 'believer Baby'

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram yesterday to flaunt images of her 'no-makeup face'. The actress appears to be wearing a black Wonder Woman T-shirt in the Instagram story while her face appears to be glowing without any make-up. The actress' look was further enhanced by a low-ponytail which cleared all distractions from her face, making her look extremely fresh and active.

The actress captioned her story as “I am a believer baby. #nofilter #nomakeup works from the first use .. #notanadjustafan". Soon after Akkineni shared a no-make-up selfie, she posted another picture in the same outfit and captioned the picture as "Just another happiness selfie".

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

The actress has recently shared a thread of pictures on her Instagram story. The actress said that she had begun her 48-day isha-kriya journey. Samantha also asked her fans to join her in the 48-day kriya-journey.

The Telugu actress also believes that Isha- Kriya helps to generate good health, prosperity and well-being. She also felt that the kriya was powerful enough to empower people to live life up to their full potential. The actress seems to be referring to saint Sadhguru’s isha-kriya programme in her Instagram story.

She also tagged Sadhguru’s Instagram page and requested others to be part of the programme as well. Further, she also mentioned that the programme offered a free guided meditation.

Samantha Akkineni Describes Rana And Miheeka's Relationship In 'one Word', See Post

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram:

Samantha Akkineni is a great social media influencer. The Telugu actress has over 10.2 million followers on Instagram. In addition to posting about her meditative journey, Akkineni also posted about mental health and shared a picture of a healthy meal that the actress seemed to have indulged in. Further, Samantha’s Instagram posts also reveal her passion for gardening. As of late, the actress has also shared adorable pictures of her husband Naga Chaitanya and pet pooch, Hash.

ALSO READ: Samantha's Fans Trend #PoojaMustApologise After Pooja Hegde's 'hacked' Account's Post

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

On the work front:

Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). Owing to her brilliant performance, Samantha won a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. The actress has also made an appearance in Tamil films like Baana Kaathadi, Neethane En Ponvasantham and Nadunisi Naaygal. On the other hand, some of her Telugu films include Brahmotsavam and A Aa.

ALSO READ: All About Pooja Hedge-John Abraham Starrer Upcoming Gangster Film 'Mumbai Saga'

Promo Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.