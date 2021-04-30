Samantha Akkineni Shares Raj & DK's 'Cinema Bandi' Trailer; Says, 'it Made Me Smile'

Samatha Akkineni has always shared short and sweet messages for the movies she has liked. She has often been supportive of mainstream as well as indie movies. This time too, she took to Instagram to share her views on the latest released trailer for the upcoming Telugu language movie Cinema Bandi. She also shared a short message for the film's producers Raj & DK with whom she recently worked in The Family Man 2, her upcoming debut web series.

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story for Cinema Bandi

In her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "this looks so honest". She thanked Raj & DK for the movie and for making her smile "amidst all the chaos". The actor further wished good luck to the team and also shared a link to the movie's trailer which was released on April 30, 2021.

About Cinema Bandi

Cinema Bandi is an upcoming Telugu language slice of life comedy film about an auto driver who comes across a camera used in making movies. His village is drought-hit and does not have electricity either. He dreams of making a film with that camera and earning lots of money which he can use to help his village. The movie is produced under duo Raj & DK's banner D2R. Raj & DK's production house aims to give a platform to first-time filmmakers and indie films. The movie is directed by Praveen Kandregula. The actors in the movie are also newcomers. The movie is slated to release on May 14, 2021, on Netflix. Check out the Cinema Bandi trailer here:

The short trailer gives a glimpse into the slice of life movie. It is replete with funny anecdotes from the village life, and the characters chosen for the film are quite eccentric as well. Movies have always been a source of amusement for the common man. The understanding of the villagers about filmmaking is quite limited, and they often apply their own imagination to it. One character in the film refers to the padded mic above the camera as something to wipe your hands with. The tagline for the film - "Everyone is a filmmaker at heart" sums up the essence in the trailer nicely.

(promo Image Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

