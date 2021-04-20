Samantha Akkineni Shares Stunning Selfie With Message "be Gentle With Yourself"; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni is huge health and fitness advocate, as is evident via the actress' posts and videos on her Instagram handle where she often features herself trying out new exercises and workouts. The actress has often expressed how one should love and take care of themselves. Samantha's recent post on her Instagram story, features a stunning selfie of herself which the actress shared with the words, "be gentle with yourself". Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story below.

Speaking about motivational posts shared by Samantha Akkineni, the actress also recently shared a picture of herself nailing the upside-down 'aerial yoga' like a pro. In the photo, the actress can be seen acing the complex posture by hanging on a yoga trapeze. The Super Deluxe actress flaunts her strength and stretching while hanging upside down, while dressed in a full-sleeved white top and printed pink shorts. Samantha shared the post with the caption, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go". Take a look below.

Samantha Akkineni is a popular icon on Instagram as is evident via the actress' impressive following of more than 16 million on her handle. Samantha Akkineni married fellow actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after being in a relationship for nearly seven years with him. Samantha has quite a few projects lined up for the future, in films and web series.

Samantha is set to appear in two upcoming films in the near future. The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The shooting for the film is yet to be completed and the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. On Feb 14, a single from the film titled Rendu Kaadhal was released for the occasion of Valentine's Day. Akkineni will also appear in the upcoming pan-Indian mythological film Shaakuntalam which will be based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The film began production in February and is set for a 2021 release. Akkineni will also make her digital debut this year in season two of the popular web series The Family Man which is currently in its post-production phase.

