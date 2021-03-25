Samantha Akkineni Talks About 'taking A Breath' With Stunning Monochrome Picture

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 25, to share a stunning monochrome picture of herself that left her fans spellbound. In the picture, Samantha was seen lying with her head on her palm. She wore a black bra and the far end of the frame was occupied with the glitters of Theri actor's outfit. The monochrome filter complemented Samantha's lost expression and the picture inscribed with a text that said "Just take a breath, love. Fill your lungs up. Rest your head, there's no sense in losing sleep". She wrote in the caption "//Warmth// Losing me by Gabrielle Aplin" referring to lyrics in the picture.

Samantha Akkineni's photo and quotes left her fans and followers mesmerised. They started to shower their love in the comments. South Indian actor Vimala Raman complimented her with heart eyes and fire emoticons. With her look creating a frenzy among her fans, one of them wrote "That's hot" with a fire emoticon and the other wrote "Goddess", and many left comments with red hearts, fire, heart eyes to compliment her photo.

A look at Samantha Akkineni's photos in monochrome filter

Samantha Akkineni has been posting her photos in a monochrome filter with quotes inscribed on them since Tuesday. Two days ago she added a picture of her in a sleeveless cross halter neck dress as she posed with her hand on her neck and she looked lost in her thoughts. The text on the image read "Dreaming at the speed of light, we're two of kind" and in the caption, she wrote "Pace", and mentioned the lyrics were from 'Headspace' by Dee Montero. Her monochrome pictures featured song lyrics from 'To Let Myself Go' by Anver and 'Cold Little Heart' by Micheal Kiwanuka.

Details of Samantha Akkineni's films

Samantha Akkineni made her debut in Telugu Cinema through the critically acclaimed movie Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. She starred opposite Naga Chaitanya and the role fetched her Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandhi award. She then featured in Dookudu opposite Mahesh Babu and the movie went on to become one of the most successful Telugu films of all time. Some of her famous movies include Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mersal, 24, Super Delux, Oh! Baby, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Theri, Rangasthalam, and many more. On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in the Tamil romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal that will feature Nayantara and Vijay Sethupati in lead roles.

Promo Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

