Samantha Akkineni Thanks Her Team For 'keeping Each Other's Spirits High'

Actor Samantha Akkineni is popularly known for her roles in films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Ye Maaya Chesave and Rangasthalam. The actor is often seen sharing glimpses from her personal as well as her work life on her social media. She recently shared a photo with her entire team and penned a sweet note for them.

Samantha Akkineni penned a note for her team

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle to thank her team. She wrote that her latest post is for the ones "who make it happen". She mentioned that even during such tough times they have always managed to keep each other's spirits high and make her days easy and fun. She shared a picture with her makeup artist and friend Sadhna Singh, hairstylist, nutritionist, her bodyguard and others. The picture was captured post her photoshoot. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's latest photo here.

Reactions to Samantha Akkineni's latest photo

As soon as Samantha shared the picture of her team, her fans and followers complimented her for her sweet gesture. Designer Neeta Lulla mentioned that Samantha has a "super team" and that they are a pleasure to work with. Samantha thanked her for the same. Her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some comments on her post below.

A sneak peek into Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She was seen wearing a green satin dress with fringes. She posed with a bunch of flowers on a wooden trunk. She also shared a picture of herself practising ariel yoga. She was seen in an upside-down position in the picture. She wrote, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go."

Samantha Akkineni on work front

Samantha's movies like Rangasthalam, Mahanati, A Aa, 24, Ye Maaya Chesave and Neethaane En Ponvasantham garnered her an immense fan following. The actor was last seen in Jaanu portraying the role of Janaki Devi aka Jaanu. She was seen alongside Sharwanand in the lead role. The actor will soon be seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the Telugu film Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in season 2 of the web series The Family Man.

Promo Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

