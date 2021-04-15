Samantha Akkineni Urges Fans To 'ditch Plastic Bottles', Says ‘little Switches Matter’

Quick links:
Source- Samantha Akkineni's Instagram
South superstar Samantha Akkineni has often educated and has been spreading awareness about the environment amongst the fans. On Apr 15, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, wherein she schooled her fans and followers to quit using plastic bottles and urged the netizens to use stainless steel bottles. She said, "ditch the plastic bottles and carry your own wherever you go".
As seen in Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post, the actor shared a BTS picture from her ongoing shoot. Here, she is seen getting her hair done. The actor shared this picture to show her stainless steel bottle, glass and a Kalash or lota. Sharing this candid picture on social media, Samantha Akkineni urged her fans to make eco-friendly switches in this increasing global warming. She wrote on her Instagram story, "It is the little switches that matter for a bigger change to happen".
During the lockdown 2020, Samatha Akkineni started home farming and increased awareness about the same through social media. The actor shared several videos and gave detailed information about the same. In Sept 2020, Samantha taught fans about seeding. She shared a video, wherein she was seen explaining the process practically. Following were the steps shared by Samatha Akkineni in her caption.
