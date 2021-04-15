Samantha Akkineni Urges Fans To 'ditch Plastic Bottles', Says ‘little Switches Matter’

South superstar Samantha Akkineni has often educated and has been spreading awareness about the environment amongst the fans. On Apr 15, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story, wherein she schooled her fans and followers to quit using plastic bottles and urged the netizens to use stainless steel bottles. She said, "ditch the plastic bottles and carry your own wherever you go".

Samantha Akkineni urges fans to ditch plastic bottles

As seen in Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post, the actor shared a BTS picture from her ongoing shoot. Here, she is seen getting her hair done. The actor shared this picture to show her stainless steel bottle, glass and a Kalash or lota. Sharing this candid picture on social media, Samantha Akkineni urged her fans to make eco-friendly switches in this increasing global warming. She wrote on her Instagram story, "It is the little switches that matter for a bigger change to happen".

Image credit - Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Stories

During the lockdown 2020, Samatha Akkineni started home farming and increased awareness about the same through social media. The actor shared several videos and gave detailed information about the same. In Sept 2020, Samantha taught fans about seeding. She shared a video, wherein she was seen explaining the process practically. Following were the steps shared by Samatha Akkineni in her caption.

Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don’t grow healthy. Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in colour, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date. Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice. Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don’t pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed. Very important, don’t bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out. Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil. If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer. If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently. If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel

