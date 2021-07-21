Samantha Akkineni Wishes Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara On Her Birthday With Heartfelt Note

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating the ninth birthday of their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for the nine-year-old from all over the South Indian film industry. Actor Samantha Akkineni also wished Sitara on her birthday with a heartfelt caption.

Samantha Akkineni pens a heartfelt note for Mahesh Babu's daughter

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram stories to wish Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara on her birthday. The Family Man 2 actor shared a photo of Sitara in which she was seen wearing a colourful dress and holding some balloons. Samantha added a heartfelt caption with the photo to shower Sitara with love. She wrote, "Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni paapa.. not a little paapa anymore.. my little beauty... God bless you darling with the best life.. hope you're eating lots of cake and having the best day". She also tagged Namrata Shirodkar in the story.

Namrata Shirodkar showers her baby daughter with love in Insta reel

Bollywood actor and Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, took to her Instagram handle to share a video compilation of Sitara. The compilation had videos of Sitara growing up. In the caption, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. 😘😘😘 Happy birthday Sitara!! 🎂🎂 @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings ❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 #SitaraTurns9".

Namrata Shirodkar added another post for Sitara. She shared a photo of hers sitting with a nine numbered balloon. In the caption, she wrote, "Another year older & awesome as ever! ✨ Love you to bits ❤️❤️❤️ #SitaraTurns9".

Mahesh Babu's wish for his little one

Mahesh Babu also wished his daughter on her ninth birthday on Instagram. The actor shared a photo of Sitara wearing a colourful layered dress. She was seen holding balloons filled with confetti. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! ♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂 Love you more than you can imagine! 🤗🤗❤️ @sitaraghattamaneni #SitaraTurns9".

He also added a reel on the song Levitating by Dua Lipa. The reel saw some videos from Sitara's birthday photoshoot. The caption read, "My little one celebrating 9 years of awesomeness! Happy birthday Situ papa! ❤ Shine Bright! ✨✨ @sitaraghattamaneni".

