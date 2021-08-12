Samantha Akkineni Wraps Up 'Shaakuntalam', Calls Director Gunasekar 'fairy Godfather'

Netflix’s Super Deluxe fame Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram account to announce that she has finished filming for her upcoming Telugu mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. The film is helmed by Gunasekar, who Akkineni refers to as her ‘fairy godfather’, as he made her dreams a reality. She posted a picture with the team behind Shaakuntalam and accompanied the picture with an elaborate caption.

Samantha Akkineni's post about Shaakuntalam

In the caption Akkineni wrote on social media, she emphasized on the role the film has played in her life. She also called the director of the film, Gunasekar her fairy godfather, and wrote, ‘And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam !! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales .. not much has changed. I still do ❤️.... and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather ☺️ making my dream a reality. Gunasekar's movies also including Sogasu Chooda Tharamaa, Choodalani Vundi, and Rudhramadevi.

In her Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni recounted the first time Gunasekar narrated the storyline of Shaakuntalam to her. She also mentioned that she was nervous going into the film. Her caption mentioned, ‘When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world .. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.??’

As Akkineni bid goodbye to the film that was close to her heart she said that Gunasekar exceeded all her expectations. She wrote, ‘Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy.’

She also thanked her all-woman team comprising of producers Neelima Guna and Hanshitha Reddy, and Ragini Guna. She also extended her thanks to co-star Dev Mohan, whom she referred to as ‘prince charming’ in her caption. She concluded her caption with, ‘I feel like the most special girl in the world today. ❤️’

Picture credits: samantharuthprabhuoffl-Instagram





