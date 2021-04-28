Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: From 'Eega' To 'Dookudu', A Look At Her Box Office Hits

South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni made her debut in the movie industry over a decade ago and has since then established herself as a popular actor in no time. Not just in Telugu movies, Samantha has also made a mark in Tamil films and has worked with some of the biggest stars in showbiz. On the occasion of Samantha Akkineni's birthday, let's take a look at her movies that proved to be box office successes.

Samantha Akkineni's movies that were a hit at the BO

1. Ye Maaya Chesave

The 2012 romantic drama film was written and directed by Gautham Menon. The movie featured Naga Chaitanya in the lead role opposite Samantha. The movie marked the actress' debut and also won her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award. The movie has over the years achieved a cult status and was a super hit at the box office. The movie was simultaneously made in Tamil with Simbu and Trisha in lead roles. The movie was also remade in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha.

2. Dookudu

Dookudu was an action comedy film directed by Srinu Vaitla and released in the year 2011. The movie starred Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood alongside Brahmanandam who played a supporting role. The movie received positive reviews and was one of the highest-earning Telugu movies of that year. The film won various accolades, which include seven Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards, eight SIIMA Awards and eight CineMAA Awards. Samantha played the role of Prasanthi, the love interest of Mahesh Babu's character, Ajay Kumar.

3. Eega

Eega was a fantasy action movie directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie starred Sudeep, Nani and Samantha in the lead roles. The movie was a commercial and critical success and won various accolades like two National Film Awards, five South Filmfare Awards. The movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie followed the story of Nani, in love with his neighbour Bindu, who is murdered by a wealthy businessman. The businessman, played by Sudeep, is also attracted to Bindu and considers Nani as his rival. After his tragic death, Nani reincarnates as a housefly and tries to avenge his death and protect Bindu from an obsessive Sudeep.

4. A Aa

A Aa was a 2016 romantic film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie starred film Nithiin in the lead role opposite Samantha, and Anupama Parameswaran with Ananya, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Avasarala, Naresh, Nadhiya, Jayaprakash, and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. For her portrayal of Anasuya Ramalingam, Samantha won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram