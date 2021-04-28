Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: Have A Look At The Actor's Career Milestones

Samantha Akkineni is quite popular for her performances in the South Indian film industries. However, not many fans know that the star did not always dream of being an actor. Her choice to become an actor was born out of necessity. As per an article by Asianet, the actor did not consider acting to be a career in her early years and only entered the field when she wanted to fulfil some obligations. Samantha Akkineni's films have become very successful over the years, and she is now well-known for her work. On Samantha Akkineni’s birthday, let us have a look at how her career has been so far and what made her into the actor she is today.

A look at some of Samantha Akkineni's movies that marked her path in the industry

Samantha debuted in 2010 with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Menon. Samantha portrayed Jessie, a Malayali Christian girl in Hyderabad who finds love with the male protagonist, Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's performance in the film received a lot of praise upon its release, and the film itself received a lot of praise. Samantha's next film was Baana Kaathadi (2010), a romantic drama in which she starred alongside Adharvaa. Samantha played a student at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), making her the first Tamil actress to do so. Ravi Varman's Moscowin Kavery was her next which was actually the first-ever film that she had worked on.

Samantha starred opposite Mahesh Babu in the big-budget Telugu film Dookudu (2012), which went on to become one of the most popular Telugu films of all time. She appeared in six films in 2014, marking her return to the Tamil film industry. Samantha's first appearance was in the family drama film Manam (2014), in which she appeared alongside several members of the Akkineni family.

Samantha received positive feedback for her performances as a young mother and a college student in two separate time periods. She then appeared alongside Vijay for the second time in her career in Atlee's Theri, playing the lead female role. After its release, the film went on to become one of the most successful Tamil films of all time, ending a barren period for the actor in Tamil cinema. Post this, the actor has mostly been churning out hits that have cemented her place as one of the best actors in the South Indian film industry.

A look at Samantha's stint on the small screen and upcoming projects

Samantha was also seen in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu as the host of the reality television show. She also hosted the show Sam Jam on Aha. Samantha will soon star in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam, which is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. She will also be seen in the second season of the Hindi web series The Family Man and that will mark her debut into the world of web series.

Samantha Akkineni's net worth

As per a report in IWMBuzz, Samantha Akkineni's net worth is about 84 Crores. This is not only owing to her films but also her other ventures. She is the brand ambassador for many brands and also makes money through her social media endorsements. Samatha Akkineni also has her own entrepreneurial ventures contributing to her net worth, as per the report.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Samantha Akkineni's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)