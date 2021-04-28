Last Updated:

Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee And Other Celebs Drop Wishes

It is Samantha Akkineni's birthday today and many celebrities like Namrata Shirodkar and Manoj Bajpayee dropped in their special wishes for the actor.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

In image: Samantha Akkineni, Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram


Majili actor Samantha Akkineni turns 34 today. The actor has been receiving a plethora of wishes from her friends, fans and family. While the fans have started showering the starlet with love and blessings many celebrities also took to their social media handles to share their heartwarming wishes for Samantha.

Celebs drop in their wishes for Samantha Akkineni's birthday

While "Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni" messages are pouring for the Super Deluxe actor from all across the country, Bollywood and South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal had kind words in store for the actor on her special day. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy Birthday to this benevolent beauty! Stay blessed" and shared a picture of the actor.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee also dropped his wishes for his The Family Man 2 co-star on Instagram by sharing a still from one of her movies and wished her a happy birthday.

Popular actors Hansika Motwani and Namrata Shirodkar also dropped in wishes for the actor on their Instagram stories and wished Samantha the best for all of her future endeavours.

Baahubali actor Tamannah Bhatia had something special in store for Samantha Akkineni's birthday as she took to Twitter to share a Common Display Picture (CDP) of Samantha created by her fans ahead of her birthday and called her a beautiful person inside out and said that she is an excellent actor. 

Rakul Preet Singh also poured in her wishes for the actor on Twitter by writing, "Wishing you all the love, joy and happiness.. Shine on and keep inspiring always."

READ | Samantha Akkineni aces another headstand; says, 'path to balance can be wobbly'

About Samantha Akkineni's movies

On the work front, the actor has two South Indian film releases this year. She will be seen in Telugu romantic drama titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also be seen playing the mythological character Shakuntala in the movie Shaakuntalam which is adapted from a play of the same name. The actor is all set to venture into the world of web series and will be making her digital as well as Bollywood debut with The Family Man 2 that stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and will premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video.

READ | Samantha Akkineni says 'in this together' amid COVID-19, shares heartwarming pic

(Promo Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT