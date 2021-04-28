Samantha Akkineni's Birthday Makes Fans Trend Her On Twitter With Sweet Posts

Samantha Akkineni is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. She is celebrating her 34th birthday with her family today, on April 28, 2021. Her ardent fans have been sharing photos and videos to wish the Jaanu actor on her special day since morning. She made her acting debut in 2010 and quickly rose to become one of the region's most sought-after actors. Fans of Samantha Akkineni are celebrating the day on social media. They have even made her trend on Twitter. Thousands of her fans have used the hashtags #HappyBirthdaySamantha and #HappyBirthdaySamanthaAkkineni to wish her a happy birthday. See some of Samantha Akkineni’s birthday wishes here.

Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni trending on Twitter

The wonderful actress, encouraging acting skills, one of the finest actress of TFI, Wishing #HappyBirthdaySamanthaAkkineni #HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/B50bjXOfuF — Johnsatwikoffl (@SatwikJohn) April 28, 2021

Great Performer Kind Hearted And Amazing Talented Actress You are ðŸ‘Œ Wishing You a very happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 All The Best For Your Future Projects ðŸ’ðŸ’ðŸ‘#HappyBirthdaySamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/Dzd3Spw7VG — Panja VaishnavTej (@VaishnavTejOffl) April 28, 2021

Wishing you @Samanthaprabhu2 a very very happy birthday sam. â¤ lots of love . You're the inspiration for me â¤. This is small gift from my side ðŸ¤— . Hope u all like it .



Forever SAMANTHA fan â¤



#HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/k4R3ERhWvo — Jegan | Always Samantha Fan â™¡ (@JeganSammu) April 27, 2021

People took to Twitter to wish the actor on her birthday and also to let the world know that she is a huge inspiration to them. One particular fan wrote, “Wish you a very Happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 mam, you are such an amazing actor and you are my Inspiration in this Industry. Wishing you to have all the Happiness and Success in Life, keep Entertaining us. #HappyBirthdaySamantha”. People even thanked the actor for her contribution not only to the film industry but to society at large.

Wishing Queen ðŸ‘‘ @Samanthaprabhu2 a very happy birthday,

Here is the Common CDP ðŸ˜#HBDSamanthaAkkineni â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/IehLFymA02 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 27, 2021

Advance birthday wishes â¦@Samanthaprabhu2â© ... super excited to present to u the CDP for Samantha’s bday ðŸ’•

Happy bday gorgeous ,hugs ðŸ¤—#HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/GanBe5FfKC — paayal rajput (@starlingpayal) April 27, 2021

Fans did not stop there but they rather went ahead and decide to call the day “Sam day” and this became another trending hashtag on Twitter. People also used the hashtag #SamanthaBdyCDP, calling all of her fans to change their display pictures for a day to the picture of the birthday girl. Most of her fans posted a picture of her along with a message wishing her on her birthday and hoping that she remained healthy, happy and safe.

Wishing Queen ðŸ‘‘ @Samanthaprabhu2 a very happy birthday



Here is the Common CDP #HBDSamanthaAkkineni â¤ï¸#Samantha Bday CDP Font Generator for your namehttps://t.co/uGes9IGckU pic.twitter.com/c3vmtGc4SD — ð•ð¢ð¬ð¡ð§ð® ð“ð¡ðžð£ ðð®ð­ð­ðš (@thisisputta) April 27, 2021

Another popular trend on Twitter was a poster of her where she can be seen superimposed on the picture of a town. It depicted Samantha Akkineni as some kind of Queen or Goddess. One fan wrote alongside the picture, “Not even a single day goes by without us thinking of her. Hence we take up this moment to thank her for building this empire of her love in which she safeguards all of us, we bow down to the Queen .@Samanthaprabhu2”.