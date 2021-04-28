Last Updated:

Samantha Akkineni's Birthday Makes Fans Trend Her On Twitter With Sweet Posts

Samantha Akkineni's birthday is being celebrated with absolute aplomb on social media with her fans treating the occasion as nothing short of a festival.

Written By
Valentina Notts
In image: Samantha Akkineni. Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Samantha Akkineni is a well-known actress in the South Indian film industry. She is celebrating her 34th birthday with her family today, on April 28, 2021. Her ardent fans have been sharing photos and videos to wish the Jaanu actor on her special day since morning. She made her acting debut in 2010 and quickly rose to become one of the region's most sought-after actors. Fans of Samantha Akkineni are celebrating the day on social media. They have even made her trend on Twitter. Thousands of her fans have used the hashtags #HappyBirthdaySamantha and #HappyBirthdaySamanthaAkkineni to wish her a happy birthday. See some of Samantha Akkineni’s birthday wishes here.

Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni trending on Twitter

People took to Twitter to wish the actor on her birthday and also to let the world know that she is a huge inspiration to them. One particular fan wrote, “Wish you a very Happy birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 mam, you are such an amazing actor and you are my Inspiration in this Industry. Wishing you to have all the Happiness and Success in Life, keep Entertaining us. #HappyBirthdaySamantha”. People even thanked the actor for her contribution not only to the film industry but to society at large.

Fans did not stop there but they rather went ahead and decide to call the day “Sam day” and this became another trending hashtag on Twitter. People also used the hashtag #SamanthaBdyCDP, calling all of her fans to change their display pictures for a day to the picture of the birthday girl. Most of her fans posted a picture of her along with a message wishing her on her birthday and hoping that she remained healthy, happy and safe.

Another popular trend on Twitter was a poster of her where she can be seen superimposed on the picture of a town. It depicted Samantha Akkineni as some kind of Queen or Goddess. One fan wrote alongside the picture, “Not even a single day goes by without us thinking of her. Hence we take up this moment to thank her for building this empire of her love in which she safeguards all of us, we bow down to the Queen .@Samanthaprabhu2”.

First Published:
