Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: On Actor's B'dady Here's A Look At All Her Stunning Tattoos

Samantha Akkineni is known for her works in Tamil and Telugu language cinema. The actor, who made her acting debut with the film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 opposite her now-husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, has won several accolades for her performances. She married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and even has tattoos dedicated to their love life. On Samantha Akkineni's birthday, here is a closer look at Samantha Akkineni's tattoos.

A look at all of Samantha Akkineni's tattoos

Samantha Akkineni has 'YMC' inked on her back. YMC refers to Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha Akkineni's debut movie with her husband Naga Chaitanya. The film was the turning point of the actor's life both personally and professionally. She met the love of her life through that film and, at the same time, rose to fame in the film industry. She won the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut- South for her performance in the film.

Samantha's rib tattoo

Samantha's rib tattoo is seldom seen. Yet her fans got a peek into her tattoo as she shared a few photos on her Instagram handle flaunting that tattoo. The actor has 'Chay' written above her waist which is her husband Chaitanya's nickname. The actor gracefully flaunts her husband name inked on herself which portrays their deep and strong relationship.

The Viking symbol on Samantha's wrist

Samantha has the symbol of Viking inked on her wrist. The symbol has two bold arrows that mean 'create your own reality'. It is often seen in her photos.

An identical tattoo is on Naga Chaitanya's wrist at the same place. The couple shares the same tattoo which also symbolises their love and togetherness. Naga Chaitanya also has an extended tattoo of a morse code. It reads the date of their wedding.

On the work front

Samantha Akkineni will play the role of Raji in the upcoming season of the web series The Family Man. She will also feature in the upcoming films Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shakuntalam. Apart from these, she has also signed a horror film directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

