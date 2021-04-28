Samantha Akkineni's Birthday: Tamannaah Presents A CDP, Calls Her An Actor Par Excellence

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni made her debut in the movie industry over a decade ago and established herself as a superstar in no time. As the actress celebrates her birthday today, celebs from all over the industry poured in wishes for the actress. Recently, fellow actress Tamannaah Bhatia's Twitter account featured a sweet post on the occasion of Samantha Akkineni's birthday. Take a look at the post here.

Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday wishes for Samantha Akkineni

Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday.@Samanthaprabhu2 , you are a beautiful person inside out an an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a a very happy birthday ðŸ¥³ðŸ˜ŠðŸ¤—#HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/WecYAJSkfA — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 27, 2021

To commemorate Samantha Akkineni's birthday and to wish the actress, Tamannaah shared a CDP (common display picture) of Samantha and accompanied the picture with a sweet note. In the note, the Baahubali actress wrote that Samantha was an excellent actress and a beautiful person inside out. Tamannaah wrote, "Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday.@Samanthaprabhu2, you are a beautiful person inside out an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday" and used the hashtag #HBDSamanthaAkkineni.

Fans' reaction to Tamannaah's birthday wish for Samantha

Most of the fans filled the comments section with wishes for the Ye Maaya Chesave actress. Take a look at some of the fan comments here.

Wish you SamanthaPrabhu a Happy Birthday to God Bless you ðŸŽ‚ðŸ°ðŸ¹ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽðŸŽŠ Very very happy birthday ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽ¶ðŸŽ¶ 2 âœŒï¸ U Samantha Mam lovely ðŸ¤ Day Happy Birthday ðŸ‘ðŸ»#HBDSamanthaAkkineni @Rakulpreet @Varun_dvn @ameesha_patel @MsKajalAggarwal @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/RrXdKGZQqx — Raviprakashsingh (@Ravipra59925823) April 27, 2021

Congratulations and many many happy returns of the day to one of the finest,cutest and most adorable female artist in South industries.ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ — satishsinghofficial (à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥€,à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥‚,à¤¹à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ðŸš©) (@SATISHS52790078) April 27, 2021

Thank you Tamanna garu. I’m sure Samantha garu would want all of her fans to stay home and stay safe in these times. Digital celebrations only ðŸ˜· — kumar (@kumar_3699) April 27, 2021

Many More happy Returns of the Day @Samanthaprabhu2 and STAY SAFE STAY HEALTHY and once

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ðŸ˜·ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜—â¤ — Sandeep Birdi (@SandeepBirdi6) April 27, 2021

Samantha Akkineni's latest movies

The actress was recently seen in the romantic drama movie Jaanu. The movie also featured actor Sharwanand in the lead role. Samantha Akkineni will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan love triangle romance Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Samantha will feature opposite actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the movie. While she shared the poster, she expressed her excitement to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Samantha wrote, "I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi, so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal .. Midway through the shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot".

Samantha will also be seen in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. The film is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha will be playing the role of Shakuntala while actor Dev Mohan will play the role of Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. The movie will also feature actors like Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.

Source: Tamannaah Bhatia's IG/ Samantha Akkineni's IG