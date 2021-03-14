Samantha Akkineni's Blissful Moments With Her Husband And Their Pet; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni keeps her fans entertained with her interesting and adorable photos and videos, most of which include her husband Naga Chaitanya and their beloved pet whom she refers to as her son. Take a look at some of Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram posts that depict her love for Naga Chaitanya and their 'son'.

Samantha Akkineni’s posts that scream love for her husband and their pooch

The actor posted this photo with her husband Naga Chaitanya receiving the most adorable peck on his cheek. She posted this photo on the occasion of New Year in order to send loads of wishes to their fans. She then wished all her fans peace, happiness and love beyond measure and added a heart symbol in the end. The couple showcases their immense love and bond in this photo which left all their fans awestruck.

This is one of the most adorable clicks among Samantha Akkineni’s photos on Instagram that beautifully showcased her love for her pet. In the photo, she can be seen with her pet dog who is looking at her while she is about to kiss it. She captioned it with symbols of a home, a man, a dog and an infinity symbol that illustrated how her home with her husband and dog is going to be forever. She also thanked her husband for capturing this beautiful moment.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle and posted this lovable photo in which she can be seen clicking a selfie with Naga Chaitanya. Their fans and loved ones were so mesmerized by their photo that they did not miss out on complimenting the couple through their lovely comments. The actor added in the caption how she got lucky with her husband and mentioned how she will be posting another photo of them on Christmas.

As Samantha’s pet dog Hash turned 2 years old a while ago, she took to her Instagram handle to share this adorable photo of it. Through her post, she wished her baby boy a happy birthday. In the photo, she depicted a cute moment where Hash was standing on two limbs while wearing a snazzy sweater.



This cute picture of them also added to the list of adorable photos of Samantha and her pet. In this photo, her dog can be seen sweetly touching her cheeks with its face while she can be seen enjoying that touch with a gleeful smile. She also added a thoughtful caption stating that those who teach most about humanity aren’t always humans.

Image Source- Samantha Akkineni Instagram