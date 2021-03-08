Samantha Akkineni's 'Don't Rush Challenge' Is Inspired By Vicky Kaushal; Watch

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media to showcase a new challenge that she participated in. In the short video, she can be seen taking up the No Rush Challenge with a small twist at the end. Through the caption for the post, the actor also indicated that they were greatly inspired by Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s dance video on Instagram. Samantha Akkineni’s fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to witness different shades of the actor.

Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the short challenge video posted, she can be seen pulling off a fun dance routine on the song Don’t Rush, which is now trending on social media. In this new challenge, people are expected to do a little dance routine which is a mix of shuffling and popping. Samantha and her close friend Anusha Swamy have also given the challenge a twist of their own by adding a few fitness elements at the end. The two ladies can be seen doing a few push-ups at the end of the video, showcasing their health and strength.

In the video shared by Samantha Akkineni, she can be seen dressed in a pair of simple high-waist black pants, which are appropriate for a fitness session. She has paired the workout pants with a full-sleeve crop top which has a fancy cut around its rim. She has also added a pair of white shoes while twinning with Anusha in every possible way.

In the caption for the post, Samantha Akkineni has mentioned that it was Vicky Kaushal's recent Don’t Rush video which made them go for it themselves. She also gave a shoutout to her friend Anusha and mentioned that she aims at reaching her level in the next one year as she feels the lady is way batter at it. Have a look at the post on Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram here.

Read Vicky Kaushal Visits Uri Base Camp In Kashmir, Spends The Day With Locals

Also read Samantha Akkineni Shares A Fitness Video; Says 'learnt Something Cool Today'; Watch

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented Samantha Akkineni’s dancing skills. Some people have dropped uplifting messages while a few others have used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Read Vicky Kaushal Shares New Instagram Reel Of Him Doing Box Jumps, Fans Praise His Fitness

Also read Samantha Akkineni Took 'I'm So Pretty Challenge', Fans In Love With Her Look

Image Courtesy: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.