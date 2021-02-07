Samantha Akkineni's Films Like 'Super Deluxe' & 'U Turn Where She Had Distinct Intentions

Samantha Akkineni is recognised for her daring roles and out of the box execution of characters. Critics have called her “unconventional” in her portrayal of the strong brave modern woman. She always chooses to play parts that would challenge her and that are different from characters that she has played before. Samantha Akkineni has always maintained an open and transparent relationship with her fans via her social media and urges them to ask her any questions they may have pertaining to her. Given below are some of her films where the actor had distinct intentions.

Oh! Baby

Oh! Baby is a 2019 Indian Telugu-language fantasy comedy film directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy. The movie is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Miss Granny. The movie stars Samantha Akkineni alongside Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi, and Rajendra Prasad in main roles.

In an open letter on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni said that she was a nervous wreck when the movie released and she was concentrating more on the negative reviews she would get and keep forwarding it to friend and director Nandini Reddy, to the point where Reddy had to unfriend her. Reddy friended her back the next day, but Samantha Akkineni was thankful to him for unfriending her and keeping her grounded at that moment.

In an interview with The Hindu, the actor said that she was happy to get the role as there was a dearth of good roles for women in the industry and this was the dream role for her. The fact that the team was almost entirely women also helped her decide to get on board. Her intention of working in a woman-centric role had reached fruition through this movie.

Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe is a crime black comedy-drama film with elements of science fiction and fantasy. It was co-written, co-produced and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles.

The role of Samantha in the movie had gone to two others who were bigger names in the industry than she was before it came to her. As per The Hindu, she said she understood the choice that the other actors had made because the character of Vembu was a little close to life and very difficult to pull off. Yet she decided to take on the challenge because she was afraid, and her fear motivated her. She said she made most of her decisions in the industry because of the fear she felt, as she had no mentors to help her out.

U Turn

U Turn is a mystery-thriller film written and directed by Pawan Kumar and produced by Srinivasa Chitturi and Rambabu Bandaru. The film stars Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Bhumika Chawla, and Rahul Ravindran. When asked why she wanted to work in U Turn and what her intention was, Samantha Akkineni had a very simple answer, as per Deccan Herald. She said that she took on the role because she believed in it. It was a role that excited her with its challenges. It was unlike anything that she had done before in her career. Thus, Samantha Akkineni clearly chooses her roles based on how challenging they are and how much they help her grow.

Majili

Majili is a romantic sports film directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. The film features Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni, Divyansha Kaushik as the main characters. As per Deccan Herald, Samantha Akkineni said that her intention behind doing the movie was to be part of something that was simple on the surface but emotionally complex which this movie was.

