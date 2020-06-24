Samantha Akkineni's Best Friend Shilpa Reddy Tests Positive For COVID-19

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni’s friend Shilpa Reddy shared a video on her official Instagram account on Monday. The mode-turned-designer tested positive for coronavirus and detailed her experience about the same. Check out her video post on social media. Read on:

Shilpa Reddy's Instagram post

Shilpa Reddy took to social media and revealed that she and her husband were tested positive for coronavirus. Recalling how it all started, she explained that a family friend visited their place a couple of weeks ago and left their house feeling unwell. After a few days, the designer learned that one of the members of her friend’s family tested positive for the novel virus. So, Reddy’s entire family planned to undergo the COVID-19 test, seeking precautions.

Shilpa Reddy and her husband tested positive for COVID-19. But both of them were asymptomatic. So, she urged everyone to follow a diet and fitness plan apart from engaging in physical activities, breathing exercises, and meditation to overcome the pandemic. Moreover, Reddy asked everyone to stay fearless but prepared for facing any circumstances. She also revealed that both of them have eventually overcome the infection.

In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, Shilpa Reddy mentioned a few pointers describing what kind of vitamins and immunity boosters everyone should consume with the headline stating COVID-19 information and precautions. She has also penned different yoga poses, asana, and meditation exercises for beginners that they can easily find on YouTube in multiple languages to seek guidance. Furthermore, the model-turned-designer provided a natural concoction that helps people to prepare their body at the end of the caption.

Shilpa Reddy’s four-minute post garnered over 5.23 lakh views and 200 comments within a day of posting. She has donned a purple T-back top with stretchy pants while making the video. Reddy’s fans and followers on social media thanked her for sharing an informative post.

Shilpa Reddy is quite close to Samantha Akkineni. The duo never misses an opportunity to catch up with each other. Recently, Shilpa Reddy shared a photo of herself with the South Indian actor in which the latter was visible planting a kiss on her cheeks. Check out their picture.

