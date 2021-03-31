Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Page Ticks 16M Mark, Take A Peek Into Her Celebration Dance

Actor Samantha Akkineni has crossed the 16 million followers mark on Instagram, on Wednesday. And, to celebrate the occasion with her Intsa fam, the actor took to her social media handle and shared an animated video, in which the screen reads 15 while in the backdrop Instagram's impression can be seen. As the video progresses further, the number 5 flies up and 6 appears beside 1. After posting the video, the actor also gave a peek into her mood for the morning.

Samantha Akkineni celebrates her 16M Instagram fam:

The Ye Maaya Chesave actor also shared a video-post of an Instagram page to give a peek into her mood in the morning, when she crossed 16 million followers. In the video, a little girl can be seen dancing in joy. Sharing the video on her story, the actor wrote, "My mood this morning", along with a smile-emoji-in-sunglasses. Watch the video below:

When the 33-year-old actor had touched 10 million followers on the photo-video-sharing platform, back in May 2020, she followed the footsteps of Hollywood star Natalie Portman. The actor had donated to 10 NGOs to celebrate the occasion. While sharing a picture, she had written, "Yay 10 million... taking a cue from the gorgeous Natalie Portman. I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family. love you (sic)".

On the other hand, in February 2021, the actor's Instagram page crossed the 15 million mark. To extend her gratitude towards her followers, the Eega actor had shared a video message on Instagram. In the video, the actor said, "I just finished my shoot and realised that I have a surprise. 15 million followers on Instagram. I thank my family for every single like, comment, and appreciation that you all gave me. It really inspired me to do better. I love you all”.

On the professional front, the Oh Baby actor has multiple upcoming projects including Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Gunasekar's Shaakuntalam. She will also mark her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's popular series The Family Man's second season. The web-series will be available on the streaming platform in the summer of 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

