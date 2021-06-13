Samantha Akkineni's Instagram Reels Where She Nailed Viral Challenges; Watch

Samantha Akkineni is one of the top leading ladies of the South Indian film Industry. Ever since her portrayal of naive Christian girl Jessie in Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha has continued to captivate the audience with her performance. The actress is also quite an avid user of social media and Samantha Akkineni's Instagram often feature reels of the actress taking part in the viral challenges. Here are some of the viral challenges that were done by Samantha Akkineni.

Samantha Akkineni's videos

1. When she nailed the "I'm So Pretty" challenge

Samantha took to her Instagram and shared her version of "Im So Pretty" challenge. The video began with the Ye Maaya Chesave actor without any makeup and in a white robe. After the beat drops Samantha transitions into a full glam look with a floral top and skinny blue jeans. While sharing the video Samantha wrote that she wished it was this easy to dress up. Her caption read "Only if dressing up was this easy".

2. When she showed all the outfits she couldn't wear

The challenge was originally started by Hollywood actress Shay Mitchel where she showed off all her outfits which she could wear due to the pandemic. Samantha hopped on the wagon and gave the fans her version of the challenge and showed off her glamorous outfits from her wardrobe. In her caption, she tagged Shay Mitchel and wrote "Every girl in 2020".

3. When she showed off her moves in "Don't Rush" challenge

Samantha Akkineni showed off her moves as she danced to the beats of the hit song Don't Rush and nailed the challenge. In the video, the actress could be seen matching the steps of her choreographer and in the caption wrote that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal made her do the challenge. Her caption read, "@vickykaushal09 made us do it !! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy.. give me one year I'll get to where you are".

4. When she dropped facts in the "What Did She Say" challenge

Samantha shared her unique rendition of the "What Did She Say" challenge and spewed facts. In the video, she tackled the hypocrisy surrounding actors as they are quickly judged for speaking or not speaking on important matters. Her caption read "We're entertainers, Not fact-checkers. Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world? We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But cancelling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each & every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think? Let us stick to what we do best .. making you fall in love with our performances".

IMAGE: SAMANTHA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM

