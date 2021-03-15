Samantha Akkineni's Next 'Shakuntalam' Movie's Shoot Begins; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni is all geared up for her historical drama film Shakuntalam. She took to her Instagram stories to share the beautiful decorations prepared for the movie's shooting launch and traditional puja ceremony. The set was decorated with figurines of animals decorated with flowers.

The elephants were made of marigold flowers and zinnia flowers. Deers were made using white chrysanthemums, and a display of a peacock made with leaves and chrysanthemum flowers was placed in front of a Ganpathi idol. Samantha also showed off her look for the ceremony in the Instagram story.

The movie's production company, Gunaa Teamworks gave fans a glimpse into the sets of the film. In the pictures, Samantha and Dev Mohan can be seen posing with the crew as they officially begin shooting for the movie. Samantha wore a white saree and a patterned white blouse. She wore her hair up with flowers decorating the bun. She finished off the look with long earrings.

Sufiyum Sujatayum actor Dev Mohan wore a denim on denim look paired with white sneakers. The producer, Neelima Guna, introduced the two lead characters. She revealed that Samantha would be playing Shakuntala and Dev Mohan will be playing the role of Prince Dushyant. The movie will be helmed by Gunashekhar.

Shakuntalam shooting begins

Reportedly, the movie will be based on the events and life of Shakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and a sage Vishwamitra. The movie will be based on the characters of the Mahabharata who fall in love. Gunna Teamworks has described the story as a "Mythology for Millenials". They have also said that the love story will take place on a Pan-India level. Shakuntala's story has been immortalised in two different versions.

In the stories immortalised by Kalidasa, Shakuntala and Dushyant meet each other at Rishi Kanva's ashram. Dushyant must leave Shakuntala at the ashram and return to his empire to take over as King. The story follows the couple's love which must go through various trials and tests to prove itself.

Shakuntalam's songs have already been composed, according to the news shared by the makers on February 3, 2021. The team has also roped in Neeta Lulla, a National Award winner as the costume designer for the movie.

