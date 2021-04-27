Last Updated:

Samantha Akkineni's Quiz On The Occasion Of The Actor's Birthday: See If You Know Her Well

Samantha Akkineni's quiz will help you to see just how well you know her and also give you a chance to get to know all the things that you do not know about her

In image: Samantha Akkineni. Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Samantha Akkineni is an actor and model from India who has appeared in Telugu and Tamil films. Samantha was raised in Tamil Nadu to Malayali and Telugu parents and followed a modelling career in her late teens. Despite signing with Ravi Varman's Moscowin Kavery in 2007, her first film was Gautham Vasudev Menon's highly lauded 2010 Telugu romance film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). On Samantha Akkineni’s birthday, take Samantha Akkineni’s quiz to see how much you really know about the South superstar and also get a chance to learn more about her and her life. Take the quiz below.

Samantha Akkineni's quiz

1.       What was Samantha Akkineni’s maiden name?

a.       Prabhu

b.       Devi

c.       Jesu

d.       Thomas

 

2.       What is Samantha Akkineni’s middle name?

a.       Rose

b.       Ruby

c.       Ruth

d.       Rosalie

 

3.       What subject was Samantha Akkineni studying while also pursuing a career in modelling?

a.       Economics

b.       Commerce

c.       History

d.       Film Studies

 

4.       Which of Samantha Akkineni’s movies got her a Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress?

a.       Moscowin Kavery

b.       Neethaane En Ponvasantham

c.       Eega

d.       Ye Maaya Chesave

 

5.       How many siblings does Samantha Akkineni have?

a.       1

b.       2

c.       3

d.       4

 

6.       What kind of films does Samantha Akkineni usually appear in?

a.       Big budget films

b.       Romances

c.       Action thrillers

d.       Female centric films

 

7.       Which actor is seen alongside Samantha Akkineni in the film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu?

a.       Mahesh Babu

b.       Rana Daggubati

c.       Prabhas

d.       Kamala Hassan

 

8.       What is the name of the Hindi web series that Samantha Akkineni has worked in and is currently working for a second part in?

a.       Ajeeb Dastaans

b.       The Modern Family

c.       The Family Man

d.       The Family Woman

 

9.       What is the name of Samantha Akkineni’s husband?

a.       Naga Chaitanya

b.       Naga Daggubati

c.       Naga Akkineni

d.       Naga Venkatesh

 

10.   In which year did Samatha Akkineni get married in Goa in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies?

a.       2015

b.       2016

c.       2017

d.       2018

 

 

ANSWERS:

1.       Prabhu

2.       Ruth

3.       Commerce

4.       Ya Maaya Chesave

5.       2

6.       Female-Centric Films

7.       Mahesh Babu

8.       The Family Man

9.       Naga Chaitanya

10.     2017

