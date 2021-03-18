Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam: Mohan Babu To Play A Crucial Role In The Movie?

Actor Samantha Akkineni has started working on her upcoming historical drama called Shakuntalam. Shakuntalam is touted to be a historical drama that will revolve around the love story of King Dushyanta and Shakuntala. Now, some new reports suggest that Mohan Babu might appear in an important role in the movie.

Mohan Babu to play a crucial role in Samantha Akkineni's new movie?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Mohan Babu may play a key role in Samantha's upcoming film, Shakuntalam. The reports suggest that Mohan Babu might be seen helming the role of Durvasa Maharishi in Shakuntalam. However, no official confirmation has been made yet by the actor or the makers.

Shakuntalam will feature Samantha and Dev Mohan in the lead role. Dev Mohan recently made his debut with Aditi Rao's Malayalam movie Sufiyum Sujatayum in 2020 which released on Amazon Prime. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and is based on Kalidasa's Sanskrit play called Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The whole cast and crew of the movie haven't been announced yet.

According to a report by Spotboye, Samantha said that she always wanted to play the role of a princess in a movie and now she is finally getting a chance. Samantha added that this is her dream role in her career and she is very excited to play the role of Shakuntala in the movie. In the end, Samantha said that she is ready to give her one hundred per cent for this role.

The launch of the Shakuntalam was organized on March 15, Samantha shared some photos from the sets of the movie whereas the production house of the movie, Gunaa Teamworks also gave a sneak-peek into the sets and shared some photos of the launch event. Take a look at the post from their Instagram page.

Samantha on the Work Front

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the Telugu movie Jaanu in which she played the role of Janaki Devi. The actor is currently working on several projects like Kaathu Vaakulu Rendu Kaadhal and Shakuntalam. She is also playing the role of Raji in the second season of The Family Man along with Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi. In 2020, she also hosted a web talk show called Sam Jam.

Image Credits: Samantha Akkineni/ Mohan Babu's Instagram