Samantha Akkineni's Weekly Roundup: See What The Family Man 2 Star Has Been Upto This Week

Samantha Akkineni has been making headlines since The Famliy Man 2's release on Amazon Prime Video. The actress' performance in the show has been appreciated by fans and critics alike so far. Akkineni is currently filming for her movies Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

The second season of the popular show, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee released today, on June 4. Akkineni plays the main antagonist in the latest season and has already managed to create an impact with her performance. With the release of her web series, the actress has had somewhat of a busy week. Here's Samantha Akkineni's latest news from the past week -

Samantha Akkineni's latest news

#WeLoveSamantha

Samantha Akkineni's fans took to Twitter on June 3, and began trending '#WeLoveSamantha' extending best wishes for the star as the actress made her web series debut today. The actress reportedly underwent massive training to get into the skin of her character. The hashtag was trending ahead of The Famliy Man 2's release. Check out some posts about the actress below -

She is a special kind of woman ❤️ she is the one who will inspire you , motivate you and challenge you to become a better person in every aspect of life💯 @Samanthaprabhu2 #WeSupportSamantha #WeLoveSamantha pic.twitter.com/Xorp1HyEdP — SruSam❤️ (@Srusam2) June 3, 2021

So many reasons are there to love you. Your cute smile, your sweet laugh, your innocence and your kind heart make me love you sam 😍@Samanthaprabhu2 #WeLoveSamantha #WeSupportSamantha #TheFamilyMan2#SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/sU68TcgWoW — Suma💙 (@iamsuma9) June 3, 2021

The Family Man Season 2 releases

The Family Man Season 2, released on June 3 on the digital streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ravindra Vijay, among others. The release date for the second season of the show was believed to be June 4, however, the showrunners decided to treat fans to the latest season a few hours early on June 3 itself.

A heartfelt message

On June 4, Samantha Akkineni reshared a post originally shared by creators Raj and DK, which talked about the ongoing "difficult times" due to the pandemic. "Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows," the post reads, along with a long caption about how even though the process of filming during times of duress has been stressful, it has also been rewarding. The caption concludes with the statement, "We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received". Take a look below -

