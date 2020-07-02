Samantha Akkineni's Yoga Pose Ignites Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Since the lockdown began, a number of celebrities have been very active on social media. These celebrities have constantly been posting photos and videos from their personal life on social media. Similarly, popular actor Samantha Akkineni has also been extremely active on social media. Her recent post has certainly started a meme fest on social media.

Funniest memes on Samantha Akkineni’s yoga pose

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself doing yoga. Along with the picture, Samantha had also shared her reason for loving yoga so much. She captioned it with, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ...❤️ #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane 😅😁.. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it".

This has started a wave of some of the funniest memes on Instagram. Users have been morphing the actor from her picture and have been making placing her in some weird locations. Her yoga pose is also being compared to Spiderman’s classic pose. Here are some of the funniest memes on Samantha Akkineni’s yoga pose.

More about Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is going to make her digital debut with the coming season of the Amazon series, The Family Man 2. The series is directed by Raj and DK and reportedly, the crew has completed the shoot of the series. They lead actor shared a picture on her Instagram to highlight the last day of the shoot. Samantha Akkineni had written some words that thanked the directors of the film for the opportunity granted. She said that this particular role is completely different from anything she has ever done before. She said that it feels like just yesterday when Samantha locked herself in a dark room and promised to discover ‘her’ world as dedicatedly as she could. And on after completing the shoot, she can proudly claim that she did a good job of it.

Other than this, she is going to be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil-language film which is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film was supposed to be released in the year 2020 but due to the coronavirus lockdown, there could possibly be a delay in its release. The film also stars popular actor Nayanthara as a prominent character.

