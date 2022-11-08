Samantha Breaks Down As She Talks About Battling Myositis; Says 'I'm Ready To Fight'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently got emotional as she spoke about her battle against Myositis, mentioning that on certain days she feels there's 'nothing ahead' for her. The Yashoda actor, who has been battling the autoimmune disease for the last couple of months, stated that she has had her share of ups and downs in the recovery journey. Samantha added that while battling the disease is 'difficult', she's 'ready to fight'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets emotional as she talks about battling Myositis

In a conversation with Great Andhra, Samantha mentioned, "Some days are good and some days are bad. On some days, I feel that there is nothing ahead. But, after a few days, when I look back, I feel I have come a long way. But, we win in the end. It is difficult. But, I am still here and ready to fight."

On October 29, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo of herself on a hospital bed and revealed her condition. In the caption, she wrote, " A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

Talking about her road to recovery, she further wrote in the caption, "I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."

On the work front, the actor will be seen Hari-Harish's Yashoda, which is slated to release on November 11. Samantha also has the film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

(Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)