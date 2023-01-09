Samantha Breaks Into Tears At 'Shaakuntalam' Trailer Launch, Fans Say 'We're With You'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke down into tears at the 'Shaakuntalam' trailer launch event, on January 9, in Hyderabad. The actor, who attended her first big event after her Myositis diagnosis in October, couldn't hold her tears when filmmaker Gunasekhar spoke about the film's journey at the event.

An emotional Gunasekhar revealed that they had been working on this project for over two years and also thanked Samantha for joining his team at the trailer launch despite her health condition. Videos from the event are going viral on social media.

In the video, Samantha who looked elegant in a white saree, can be seen in tears, trying to wipe them off with a tissue and eventually smiling after her fans present at the event cheered on her.

The trailer release event was also attended by Samantha's co-star Dev Mohan.

Many of her fans also took to social media to share her videos from the event with motivating captions.

One of her fans, on Twitter, wrote, "Dear Samantha. Many heroines in the Indian film industry may come and go, but you are always one for me. I love you forever and ever."

Dear @Samanthaprabhu2 ♥️ Many Heroines In Indian Film Industry May Come & Go, But You Are Always One For Me 🥺❤️ I Love You Forever & Ever 💕 @Samanthaprabhu2 Forever 💘 #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha #Shakunthalam #Samanthaforever pic.twitter.com/Pf3EBy5jiU — RAJ KARTHIKEYA (@RAJKARTHIKEYA5) January 9, 2023

Another fan tweeted, "We're with you Sam, be strong."

Another fan club of the actor chose a unique way to show their support for Samantha. On the occasion of her film's trailer release and keeping her health in mind, a group of fans arranged breakfast for kids in Vellore.

Check out the fan club's tweet below:

On the occasion of #Yashoda release & taken our @Samanthaprabhu2 helath condition in mind, we provided the breakfast to the #AnnaiTrust in Vellore ❤️.. And the children's prayed for the #YashodaTheMovie to be huge success & as well as #Samantha to recover soon from the Myositis! pic.twitter.com/bhzmF2Gqak — Trends Samantha™ (@Trends_Samantha) November 11, 2022



On Sunday, Samantha shared the toughest part of playing Shaakuntalam and said that maintaining grace is not 'her thing.'

Check out the actor's Instagram post here:

Samantha, in October, shared her Myositis diagnosis with her fans. It is a rare health condition that causes pain in the muscles and also weakens them. Sharing the update on her Instagram account, Samantha said that the doctors have assured her a complete recovery.

Check out the actor's Instagram post below:

'Shaakuntalam', directed by Gunasekhar is a mythological drama, where Samantha will play the titular role, while Dev Mohan will play the role of Dushyantha - the king of Puru Dynasty. The film is set to release on February 27.

On the work front, Samantha will soon begin the shooting for Raj and DK's web series 'Citadel', co-starring Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.