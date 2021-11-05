Ever since actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has parted ways with her husband Naga Chaitanya, she has been sharing positive posts on social media. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations where she can be seen celebrating the occasion with her family and close friends. The sparkling pictures showed how much fun the Family Man 2 star had while celebrating the festival of lights.

In one of the pictures, Samantha seems to be participating in a game of gol gappas. In another, she can be seen posing with actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela and Shilpa Reddy. The others were of Samantha posing with her family and elders while rejoicing over the festivities.

Earlier, the actor extended Diwali wishes with a few pictures where she posed with her dogs, Hash and Saasha. This is her first Diwali since her split from Naga Chaitanya. In the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dressed up in a red, floral crop top which she paired with a pair of plain red pants. She completed the outfit with a sheer red, floral cape. While she posed alone at first, she gave her pets a warm hug as they posed for the camera in the final picture of the series. Wishing fans on Diwali, she wrote, “Happy Diwali,” along with a diya emoji and credits for her look.

Ever since she called it quits with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been busy travelling. She first journeyed to Rishikesh, where she visited Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham Yatra. She also travelled to Dubai with her team. She had shared pictures from her trip on Instagram, giving a glimpse of the food she's enjoying and a view from her hotel room. Samantha and Chaitanya had announced their separation last month with a statement on social media.

“To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support (sic)," the statement read.

IMAGE: Instagram/SamanthaRuthPrabhu