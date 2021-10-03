Samantha Changes Her Name On Social Media After Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to social media on Saturday and made an important announcement about their relationship with their fans and followers. The duo announced that they will be separating after four years of being married to each other. After the announcement, Samantha changed her name on social media yet again.

After Samantha announced to her fans and followers on Saturday that she and Naga Chaitanya will be calling it quits after four years of marriage, she changed her name on social media yet again. The first change came a few weeks ago when the actor dropped Akkineni from her name, which was initially Samantha Akkineni, and changed it to the letter S. On Sunday however, she changed her name once again from S and decided to rename her Instagram and Twitter handles as Samantha.

Samantha changes social media name after announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya

The duo took to social media on Saturday to break the news to their fans and followers online after rumours of their separation began to do the rounds. They rote, "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us[sic]." They also requested that their fans give them some privacy during these tough times.

According to Hindustan Times sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was reportedly offered over ₹200 crores as a part of the marriage settlement. The reports mentioned that the actor refused the amount and was 'heartbroken and distraught'. She did not want a single penny after the marriage had ended and only needed 'love and companionship' from the relationship she shared with Naga Chaitanya.

The duo had tied the knot in 2017 after dating rumours from the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. Apart from messages and comments from fans, Chaitanya's father and actor Nagarjuna also responded to the 'unfortunate' news on Twitter. He wrote, "What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me, my family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength[sic].''

(Image: @samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)