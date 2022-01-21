Samantha Deletes Separation Post With Naga Chaitanya, Stirs Patch-up Speculations

In a surprising turn of events, actor Samantha Prabhu deleted her social media post where she had announced her separation with husband of four years, Naga Chaitanya. The joint statement was uploaded in October last year where the duo had asked for privacy and support from their well-wishers and media. Following the announcement, the actors seldom opened up about their relationship in public and only extended support towards one another.

Samantha deletes separation post from Instagram

Samantha Prabhu has reportedly deleted the separation post uploaded on October 2, 2021, from her official Instagram. After announcing her divorce, the 34-year-old actor had also deleted most of the pictures with the Love Story actor including pictures from their anniversary, holidays and more. On the other hand, actor Naga Chaitanya, who remains occasionally active on social media, has kept the post on his feed.

Although this has sparked a series of speculations from hopeful fans about the couple patching up their relationship, there is no confirmation for the same. Since announcing her separation, the actor was subjected to public scrutiny and unkind rumours about herself which she later addressed via her Instagram. However, the Makkhi actor remained headstrong and carried on with her professional work as she also bagged an international project with renowned filmmaker Philip John.

More on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya separation

For the unversed, the joint statement from the duo announcing their separation read, ''To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front for Naga Chaitanya, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest mass entertainer with his father Nagarjuna titled Bangarraju. He is also set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/chayakkineni