Samantha Gives Savage Reply To Netizen Claiming She’s ‘lost Her Charm’ After Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is once again winning the Internet with her savage reply to a troll, who claimed that the actor has lost her charm and glow after her Myositis diagnosis. The actor attended the trailer launch event of her film 'Shaakuntalam', on Monday. A verified Twitter account shared a few pictures of the actor from the event with an insensitive caption.

The user's text read: "Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again."

Samantha responded to the tweet and in a quote Tweet, she wrote: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did...And here's some love from me to add to your glow."

Many backed Samantha's Tweet and came in her support. One of her fans commented, "Never mess with the Queen." Another user wrote, "you are warrior, you are fighter, you are queen..you go girl!"

On Monday, a video of an emotional Samantha went viral on social media. The actor, who attended her first big event, after Myositis diagnosis in October, broke into tears after filmmaker Gunasekhar shared the film's journey at the trailer launch event and thanked Samantha for joining them despite her health condition.

Many of her fans cheered for the actor and flooded her videos with 'We are with you Sam' comments.

More on Samantha's Myositis diagnosis

Samantha was diagnosed with a rare condition Myositis in October. The actor shared the news on her Instagram handle with a long note and said that the doctors have assured her a complete recovery. Myositis is a rare condition that causes pain in the muscles and weakens them.

Samantha's 'Shaakuntalam', directed by Gunasekhar, also stars Malayalam star Dev Mohan in the lead role. The actor will play the role of King Dushyanta of the Puru Dynasty. The mythological drama is all set to release on February 27.